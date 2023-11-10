The world is divided into two classes of people, those who throw away the bottle of tomato sauce two days after seeing it opened and hanging around the refrigerator and those who believe that the very existence of expiration dates is a myth and that food is good until it is not; those who feel and turn all the peaches in the basket to eat the one that is ripest and most susceptible to spoiling first, and those who choose the first one they catch without looking; those that have matching dispensers for soaps and detergents and always keep them shiny, full and with the spouts well rinsed, clean of dried burrs, and those that simply leave the newly purchased green bottle next to the sink, next to the old one , which rests face down, leaning against the scouring pad basket, waiting to be filled with a splash of water and shaken to remove the last drops. Some always place the cloth, clean and well unfolded, on the wringer, so that it dries between uses, others leave it squeezed, dripping, slimy, balled up, wedged between the faucet and the wall.

There are those who seem to be capable of treacherously chasing the last four lentils on the plate for hours, insistently tapping the spoon against the crockery, others leave the plate clean without anyone even being able to realize that they have eaten; Some attack the glass jar of yogurt with such fervor that the ringing sounds like the ninety-eight bells of the carillon of the Cathedral of San Romualdo, others throw the jar into the trash without looking after the third tablespoon, leaving the half of yogurt in the container. When adding salt, there are those who seem to scare away flies and move their hand compulsively to end up releasing it all in a small pile in the center of the toast; They do the same with oil cans. Others, however, seem to have the virtue of distributing the seasonings perfectly in a single graceful pass or, in any case, of not worrying too much about this.

Half the world keeps in the corner cupboard at the end of the kitchen each and every one of the old, dented, scratched, battered frying pans that they have had throughout their life, in case one day war comes and catches them with new frying pans. and none old; the other medium is governed by the dogma of strict lightness of Robert De Niro in Heat, and is not tied to anything that cannot be left behind in less than thirty seconds when the cops are on your heels. Some live full of gadgets, buy every new electronic culinary gadget that comes on the market and renew the pots and pans and coffee maker rubber every six months; Others have lived a lifetime by keeping a single frying pan in the oven and, in the first drawer, little more than a rusty lace, two dry promotional pens, a mess of chicken gum, bread crumbs, a pair of clothespins and three mismatched serrated knives; They beat the egg whites until stiff with a fork in a deep plate, and the cakes come out well.

For some people, the law that prohibits starting the second layer of cookies in a box before finishing the first is sacred; For others, life is opening the box, taking the ones they most want, and worrying about important things, and not about trifles. The former usually leave their favorite part of a dish for last; The latter do not find any reason to justify postponing a pleasure that is within reach.

There are people who leave home with the idea of ​​buying four bananas, who go to the market, take their four bananas, pay for them, and leave. Others go for bananas, but when they see some showy, juicy plums next to some bananas that are too black, they change their minds. There are those who plan each trip from the table to the kitchen and from the kitchen to the table in order to take advantage of it and, in one go, carry everything they need. Others come and go a hundred times, now for the serving ladle, now for the bread, now for the fresh water. Some open the plastic package of macaroni with scissors, carefully, being careful not to damage the self-sealing sticker, so that they can close it again after pouring the right amount of pasta into the water; Others pull the thermo-sealed joints in any way and, if the packaging is unusable, they either store it inside a knotted supermarket plastic bag, or they cook all the pasta in the package at once, that, total, for what remains.

There are those who keep the leftover salad from the meal on the same serving platter, outdoors, in the refrigerator, balanced on top of the champagne bottles. There are those who make an extra effort to prevent the salad from spilling over or those who pour it into a lunch box and leave it tightly covered on a visible shelf, so that it is the first thing to come out on the table for dinner.

I feel incapable of addressing major world conflicts. My commitment to tomorrow is not to get irritated by nonsense or, at least, by one less nonsense than today.

