Wednesday of Italian Cup he saw him again on the pitch and in goals. Against Udinese, Gianluca Lapadula At the end of extra time he scored the goal that made it 2-1 Cagliaridragging the Sardinians to the round of 16: “The goal – he explained at the end of the match to the microphones of Mediaset – I dedicate it to my three little girls. It’s been a busy summer, but I believed in it and worked hard. I’m happy for the team and the fans, I also want to thank the coach. I hug her with Ranieri? It all started last year, but it’s only the beginning. Now the real Cagliari is back.” Let’s get to know the rossoblù striker better.