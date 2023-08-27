Eyob Faniel he is the most popular of the blue marathon runners and is the former Italian record holder in his specialty. In fact, in 2020, in Seville, he broke the national record which until then, for 14 years, was still held by the Olympic champion Stefano Baldini at 2h07:22. Eyob fell to 2h07:19. His record lasted much less than Baldini’s, because he thought about taking it away from him Iliass Aouani, which however is not present at the start of the world marathon in Budapest. In Faniel’s palmares the shines above all bronze medal which he conquered in the marathon of NYC 2021 and was the first European on the podium in the new millennium. Born in 1992, his origins are Eritrean, in fact he was born and raised in Asmarabut in 2004 he moved to Italy to join, with his mother and brothers, his father who had already been in our country since 1998. His surname is pronounced Faniel. But let’s find out more about his physical preparation and his relationship with sport.