He always has this air of someone who is there almost by chance, as a guest rather than being the guest of honor. It also happened on the Sunday evening of the 2020 Portuguese GP, which had graduated Enea Bastianini as Moto2 world champion. At the party that Laura Bertulessi, the head of the Italtrans team had organized in a villa near Portimao, Enea had presented himself with his girlfriend Alice and his parents, mother Antonella and father Emilio, who in his life is a traveling merchant. And while his team celebrated, he had sat on a sofa for a long time chatting quietly, still unable to really realize the extent of what he had achieved.