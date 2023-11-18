In the pre-match he had made his intentions clear. Of him and of Italy. “We prepared it in the best possible way this week. We certainly won’t make calculations, we will try to take the field with the right determination.” To the microphones of Sky Sports Matthew Darmian had explained the Azzurri’s desire to best approach the delicate match against North Macedonia, without thinking back to the past. It was then the Inter defender himself who broke the deadlock, returning to goal for the national team 8 years after the last (and only) time and churning out another consistent performance. Let’s find out more about him.