Friday, February 28, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

In the wording with Dorian on Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2025
in Business
0
In the wording with Dorian on Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Dorian They will be the next guests to the cycle of meetings organized by eldiario.es ‘in the writing with …’, which will take place Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. hours in the editorial of Eldiario.es in Madrid. Reserve your free admission.

Dorian is an electronic pop band from Barcelona. With their lyrics, which invite introspection, address issues such as love and intense emotions. The group debuted in 2004 with the album ’10 .000 Metropolis’ and was consecrated with albums such as’ The Underground City ‘and’ Universal Justice ‘. In 2023 they recorded the album live ‘One night in life’ in the Great Teatre of the Liceu in Barcelona. Its sophisticated sound and its ability to mix influences of electronic music with pop are its main identity.

#wording #Dorian #Thursday #March #p.m

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
There is already punishment for the case of harassment of three arbitras in Gran Canaria: eight suspended players and closure of the field

There is already punishment for the case of harassment of three arbitras in Gran Canaria: eight suspended players and closure of the field

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result