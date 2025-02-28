In the wording with Dorian on Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Dorian They will be the next guests to the cycle of meetings organized by eldiario.es ‘in the writing with …’, which will take place Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. hours in the editorial of Eldiario.es in Madrid. Reserve your free admission.

Dorian is an electronic pop band from Barcelona. With their lyrics, which invite introspection, address issues such as love and intense emotions. The group debuted in 2004 with the album ’10 .000 Metropolis’ and was consecrated with albums such as’ The Underground City ‘and’ Universal Justice ‘. In 2023 they recorded the album live ‘One night in life’ in the Great Teatre of the Liceu in Barcelona. Its sophisticated sound and its ability to mix influences of electronic music with pop are its main identity.