The story of the old woman who survived in the woods for a long time is incredible. At 89 years old, Josephine Bardelliin fact, remained alone for four days in the woods of Forcora, a “wild” location in the municipality of Maccagno with Pino and Veddasca, in the province of Varese. A story that is causing a lot of talk about how this elderly lady lived in those days in nothingness.

The woman had lost Wednesday, August 21, while searching for mushrooms with her son. The unexpected, this time, brings with it a lot of luck and also a pinch of survival spirit that, in an 89-year-old woman, is not exactly easy to find. Despite the intense search operation, only on August 25 the rescuers, who had never stopped searching, finally managed to locate her thanks to her cries.

It was a very tiring 4 days, but the old lady never lost hope, continuing to call for help hoping that beyond the treetops, beyond that blanket of green, someone would hear her. But it took 4 days of patience and willpower. How did this 89-year-old woman survive all that time? She explained it herself.

Such an experience could have emotionally destroyed anyone, but Giuseppina Bardelli did not lose her spirit. The old lady’s first line to her son, once she returned home, was: “I’ve made a disaster.” Then she told the strategies that she adopted to survive, and her son brought them back to the ‘Corriere della Sera’. Intelligence, the will to make do and a special friend:

He drank rainwater collected in puddles. At night, he took shelter under trees, using the vegetation for cover. […] A fox approached her several times. They had almost become friends. My mother spoke to her, saying: ‘Don’t hurt me, I’m good and calm.’

It seems that the animal listened to the old woman’s sweet words, because he never did anything to her. He even came back to visit her. It was the fox the first to find her and follow her several times. In addition to conversing with the fox, Giuseppina found comfort in prayer.

Every night he recited the rosary, knowing that it could be his last night. […] The greatest thanks go to everyone, including the residents of the community, who supported and helped us.

The old lady was always confident that they would come to find her and that the rescuers were very busy with her. And so it was. Finally, they found her and helped her as best they could. Currently, Giuseppina is hospitalized in hospital for some fractured ribs, one of which pierced a lung. The 89-year-old’s conditions are not serious, however, and she will soon return home. It will all have been just a strange adventure and, above all, just a bad memory.