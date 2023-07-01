Every day during the Tour de France, Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam look ahead to the stage of the day. Today the opening stage through the Basque Country. From Bilbao to Bilbao, 182 km. It will be a battle of wear and tear with the executioner of the day ‘Muro de Pike’ in the final. ‘Everything explodes there’ says Thijs after he drove up there himself. There is a good chance that riders like van der Poel and van Aert will survive this climb. The bonus at the finish in Bilbao is of course the yellow jersey. From today, listen to all podcasts during the Tour de France, or listen to them in our playlist below.

