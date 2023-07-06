“Grút-to, grút-to, grút-to, grút-to!” They make a hell of a noise, the graceful meadow birds with their long legs and beaks. Like fighter jets, they fly through the air to chase everyone out of their airspace: crows, buzzards, black-headed gulls, even peaceful redshanks. When the enemies have been chased away, the black-tailed godwits return to a post.

It is a typical Dutch picture, but there are few places where you can see it. The numbers of black-tailed godwits fell by more than 75 percent in half a century. Intensive agriculture and black-tailed godwits don’t go well together: if young ones do hatch, they often find too few insects in the flowerless, drained meadows – or they are mowed flat before they can fly.

But here around the Zuidlaardermeer, on the border of Groningen and Drenthe, the godwits are doing well. Here the grassland is marshy and flowery. And here Bert Dijkstra watches over their well-being. This energetic ornithologist works as a manager at Stichting Het Groninger Landschap, the owner of this area. He goes there almost every day before his office day starts. “Preferably when the sun has just risen,” he says. “Because then everything starts to wake up and you have the sun at your back from the dike. Beautiful right?”

On an early summer morning we are standing on the dike along the Zuidlaardermeer. Behind us lies the lake, with a reed belt in which the murmur of the small reed warblers and reed buntings. Before us lies rough grassland full of sorrel, buttercups and a single cuckoo flower. Mowing here is only done in July, when all the chicks have flown. Dijkstra and his colleagues have made strict agreements about this with the farmers who lease the fields. Water management is also in the hands of the nature foundation itself. One phone call to the water board, and somewhere further on an inlet opens to allow more water to flow into the summer polders and thus raise the level. “How many cubic meters per second do you want, Bert, asks the water board.” Dijkstra beams: it’s that well organized here.

Cracked soil in the area around the Zuidlaardermeer, near Kropswolde, on the northeast side of the nature reserve. Photo Kees van de Veen

Very dry peat soil

But there is one factor over which Het Groninger Landschap has no control. The dryness. “That meadow there, that was still pee-dras last week,” Dijkstra points out. “Now it is completely dry. Unbelievable how quickly that happened.”

From the bike path we cross a ditch. “Look, the ground has cracked here again,” Dijkstra points out. The beecomb pattern in the bare soil is reminiscent of more southern regions. Dijkstra bends over and picks up a lump of very dry peat soil, which he pulverizes between his fingers. “This oxidizes in front of you.”

A lattice of ditches two decimetres deep runs in this meadow. Dijkstra had it milled last autumn. “Now we can run water into the pasture,” he says. “If we don’t do that, it will dry up here, so far from the ditch. And then those black-tailed godwit chicks won’t even find enough to eat here.”

But these ditches are also dry now. Last week they were still full of water, says Dijkstra. “Then we could see that it really works.” He pokes his shoe into the dry ditch bottom. “But apparently we need to make them a little deeper. Or add more water. But I actually want to wait a little longer with that.”

If you want to have nature somewhere in our country, you will have to lend it a hand Bert Dijkstra The Groningen Landscape

It is a precarious game of weighing and deciding, observing and intervening, evaluating and adjusting, and looking again. When do you intervene, in Dutch nature, and when do you let things take their course? When is ‘nature’ still ‘nature’, and when are you just gardening? These questions are the subject of discussion among nature lovers, managers, researchers and policy makers.

Indeed, this is not wild nature, Dijkstra agrees, but you don’t find that anywhere in our country – except perhaps on the Wadden. Everywhere else there are human factors disrupting natural dynamics. “If you want to have nature somewhere in our country, you will have to lend it a hand,” Dijkstra argues. “We do that here through our choices in water and mowing management.”

With this management, Het Groninger Landschap wants to imitate the old dynamics of the Hunzedal as much as possible. The river Hunze rises at the foot of the Hondsrug and used to run via the Zuidlaardermeer, past the city of Groningen, towards the Lauwers and Wadden Seas. Nowadays it ends in the Winschoterdiep and then runs via the Eems Canal to Delfzijl. In the past, the river regularly overflowed its banks, with seepage-rich, alkaline water flooding the surrounding fields. This resulted in a special plant and animal life. But just like elsewhere in the country, the streams here were diked in the course of the 20th century and straightened for agriculture. With that, the characteristic Hunze landscape disappeared, with its wet grasslands and stream swamp.

The caterpillar of the scallop butterfly.

Photo Kees van de Veen The caterpillar of the scallop butterfly.

Photos Kees van de Veen

Ordered grebe

Since the turn of the century, a number of parties, including Het Groninger Landschap, Het Drentse Landschap, water boards, municipalities and the two provinces, have been working together on the restoration of the stream valley. Nature restoration is not the only goal. The reason was the severe flooding in 1998, in which the city center of Groningen was flooded. There was a plan to set up the Hunzedal as a water storage area. Many hectares of new, wet nature were created in the margins of this.

“Look, she has a boy on her back,” Dijkstra points out. We are now a little further on the dike and look out over a swamp. Yellow irises bloom everywhere. Nearby swims an eared grebe, a small, dark grebe species with beautiful bright red eyes. A small round head peeks out from under her folded wings: a chick that sails along on mother’s back. Mother catches small water creatures and passes them over her shoulder.

Hundreds of black-headed gulls breed here in the tussock swamp vegetation. Another species nests in between: the white-cheeked tern. An absolute rarity in the Netherlands. The species likes to breed in gull colonies: gulls keep enemies at a distance. At least fifteen pairs of white-cheeked terns breed here, and dozens of pairs of black-eared grebes. This means that this area scores very high in the national ranking. “It’s also the scale, isn’t it,” says Dijkstra with a wave of his arm towards the Martinitoren on the horizon. “As far as the eye can see.”

There are also large wet areas in the immediate vicinity: the Onlanden to the southwest and the Roegwold to the east of Groningen. “It is said that this region can compete with De Biesbosch or the Weerribben-Wieden,” says Dijkstra. “And I think so too. White-tailed eagles, black-winged stilts, various terns, kaolin fowls…” Spoonbills have recently also been breeding here, but he does not yet say where exactly.

A little later, we are now walking along a drying puddle, there is a plaintive ‘klúúúúú’ in the air. There flies an enchanting, black and white bird, almost fragile, with legs and a beak that seem much too long for the body: the stilt avocet. “It has a nest here,” says Dijkstra. “So we don’t stay too long.” Skillfully he searches with his binoculars and then points to a nesting bird on a bump of vegetation.

View of the city of Groningen from the area of ​​Noordlaren, west of the Zuidlaardeermeer. Photo Kees van de Veen

Fertilizers and pesticides

We mainly know the black-winged stilt from southern Europe, but it has also been breeding here for a few years now. “But I don’t know if this pair started breeding in time,” says Dijkstra. “It dries very quickly here. Normally we don’t see this until the end of July.”

Can Dijkstra not just let some extra water in through the inlet? The administrator frowns. “The quality of the surface water is too bad in the summer,” he says, “because of fertilizers and pesticides. So we prefer to do that as little as possible, and especially as late as possible in the winter, when the water is cleaner due to the supply of seepage water via the Hunze.”

In the meadow bird country further on, those fertilizers are not such a problem, but precisely where we are now, Dijkstra wants to give special plants a chance. That is why he is ‘shrinking’ this piece: the nutrient-rich top layer was removed twenty years ago, and since then it has been mowed lightly every year, with the clippings being removed. And with success: varieties such as Spanish horsetail, blue sedge, pool rue are now growing. “I like that, as an administrator. That such a plan succeeds.”

There is another reason why Dijkstra is not letting any water in here at the moment: there are birds that lay their eggs on tidal soils, such as the black-winged stilt and little ringed plover. “If we let water in here now, those nests would wash away.”

You shouldn’t want to keep certain species at all costs Bert Dijkstra The Groningen Landscape

On the other hand: if it dries out completely, the chicks will soon find too little food. “It’s going the way it’s going,” says the manager. This drought may kill some species this year, he says, but other species will benefit from it. That is also the natural dynamics of such a stream valley: variation in space and time.

“People sometimes say: Bert, it dries up! Can’t you just pump some ditch water onto the land here? But that’s where I draw the line. You shouldn’t want to keep certain species at all costs. It has no ecological value whatsoever. You just have to create the preconditions with system-level management, and not keep changing the course.”

And then you have to let the area develop calmly. Not one or two years, but decades. “Then you are sometimes surprised by things that you could never have predicted.”