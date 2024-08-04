Bowes: Zelensky’s conditions for ending the conflict will lead to the destruction of Ukraine

The conditions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the end of hostilities will lead to the destruction of the republic, Irish journalist Chey Bowes is convinced. He shared his opinion on social media X.

In this way, he commented on the words of the head of state that the conflict should end “on Ukrainian terms.”

“That’s the problem. Military action will destroy Ukraine if it ends on ‘Ukrainian terms,'” the Western journalist wrote.

Earlier, Zelensky called the end of hostilities Ukraine’s main need. According to him, the conflict must be ended on fair terms and as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president said that Kyiv was ready to abandon the goal of returning to the 1991 borders by military means. He also spoke in favor of Russia being represented at the second so-called peace summit.