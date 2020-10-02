Annalena Baerbock has been Federal Chairwoman of the Greens since January 2018, together with Robert Habeck. The 39-year-old was born in Lower Saxony and now lives with her family in Potsdam. In the federal election in 2021, she wants to win the first direct mandate for the Greens in East Germany – and in the constituency of Potsdam will likely meet SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

Ms. Baerbock, you grew up in Lower Saxony, became politically active with the Greens in Brandenburg, and have lived in Potsdam with your husband and daughters for years. Do you feel more like West or East German?

Both. My childhood in the country in Lower Saxony shaped me, between sugar beet and soccer fields, among people who are down to earth and direct. I think this directness fits in well with Brandenburg. And I’ve been living with my family here in Potsdam for years. My children go to school and daycare here. I am at home here.

What about you is east and what is west?

To be honest, I can’t do that much with striking East-West attributions. For me, German unity means above all diversity.

You were born in 1980. Do you still feel big differences in your generation?

Barely. This is also due to the fact that biographies are different today than they were in the past. Many leave for training. Quite a few are now returning. I was born in Hanover, lived in Nuremberg as a toddler, spent my childhood in Lower Saxony again, then studied and worked abroad and now I’ve been living in Potsdam for a long time. Home is changing.

But aren’t there significant experiences that still differ in East and West?

Yes, of course. West Germans can hardly relate to this uncertainty in the 90s, when their parents’ job, their existence, suddenly disappeared. Or when friends tell me that they only understood in retrospect why their parents did not demonstrate together during the fall of the Berlin Wall. Mom went out into the street, Dad stayed at home. So that at least one person stays with the children in case the other is taken away by the Stasi. I was in Gorleben with my parents. Yes, there were also water cannons. But after the demo we ate cake in peace at home.

When you are traveling in East Germany, will you still be perceived as a Wessi?

Barely. Sometimes it comes: You were not born in the East at all, can you understand our problems at all?

What do you say then?

I am listening And ask. Whether in Prignitz or Altmark, it is often about the feeling of being left behind. When I then tell about my home village and what it was like to sit at the bus stop for ages in nowhere to wait for the transfer bus or what it does to a place when the village shop closes, then there are many overlaps.

In parts of West Germany the Greens are the People’s Party, in the East the classic Green voter milieu is quite weak. Why is it so difficult for your party to address larger sections of society in the East?

The description is no longer correct. In Potsdam, Dresden and Leipzig we won our first direct mandates in the state elections in 2019, in Brandenburg we achieved double digits in many rural regions. But yes: We are not yet reaching people everywhere to the same extent as other democratic parties. For me it is crucial that we take seriously the mandate from the constitution to create equal living conditions. Medical care, swimming pools, daycare centers and schools, connections by bus and train, fiber optic networks – if we stop investing here, there is a risk of the next split.

How far have we come 30 years after being reunited with unity?

It’s a lifelong process. Much has been achieved, people in the East have created incredible things. But just ticking off is not possible. It was a big mistake to nip in the bud the aspirations of civil rights activists to write a new constitution. Behind this was the hope that we can do things better together as a new country – also in the West. The right to housing was an idea that made it into the European Social Charter, but not into the Basic Law. If we are celebrating 30 years of unity now, we should make up for it and anchor a right to housing in the constitution. The list could be continued as desired.

How come?

The differences in income, pensions, assets and inheritance are still large. In the negotiations in the public service, the federal and state governments now have the chance to finally align East and West after decades. It is really necessary.

In the east, milieus remote from democracy are more pronounced, in which the Greens have a hard time, especially with their stance on migration and refugee policy. How do you deal with that?

By not covering up problems. After the AfD moved into the Bundestag, the federal government promised to take care of structurally weak regions. The result is the title of Minister of Home Affairs for Horst Seehofer. It is a realization that where services of general interest crumble, trust in democracy crumbles. In addition, we as a society must self-critically come to terms with what went wrong in the East in the 1990s.

What do you mean specifically?

The years in which the state was not present in many places and right-wing extremist structures were able to spread in the 90s. Some call it “baseball bat years”, that says a lot. Many of my generation experienced at the time that violence prevailed when in doubt and police officers did not intervene when people with a migrant background, punks or homeless people were thrashed. After all, in Brandenburg the “Tolerant Brandenburg” emerged as a state alliance. In other federal states it was said that right-wing extremism was an isolated case.

What should happen then?

Right-wing extremism affects East and West. Almost every week there is now bad news from government institutions that are supposed to guarantee our security. Recently with the Berlin police or with the NRW constitution protection. The whole of Germany must be systematically worked out which right-wing extremist networks and structures exist. This must go hand in hand with resolute combat.

What does that mean in concrete terms?

The first thing that is particularly urgent is to finally acknowledge that there is a fat problem in the security authorities. Studies should analyze the structures in a differentiated manner – for the police, but also, for example, for the protection of the constitution. This is not only important for those affected by racism, but also especially for the many policewomen, constitutional protectors, who stand up for our constitutional state with full conviction every day. Second: We really need independent police officers who can be contacted in the event of police misconduct – for citizens as well as for police officers who do not want to tolerate right-wing extremist activities in their own ranks. Thirdly: We have to significantly expand the counseling for victims and support those who are threatened with attacks by right-wing extremists. A law to promote democracy that financially and structurally secures the extremely important work of civil society in this area is needed.

In the federal election you will be in the constituency of Potsdam ve likely against SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. Do you expect more than an outsider chance?

We are the attackers in the federal election, whether in the federal government or in the constituency. But I come from the sport: If I don’t have the claim to beat the favorite when I’m runner-up, I don’t even have to compete.

In the 2017 election you were still unknown nationwide, as a direct candidate you achieved eight percent. Now it could be that two people who are fighting for the Chancellery will meet in Potsdam.

This time everything is different, yes. Last time we were below ten percent nationwide and started with a pure two-vote campaign. But now everything is possible.

So you will be campaigning in Potsdam and at the same time touring Germany as a candidate for chancellor?

We will decide the question of the candidate for chancellor next year. On Potsdam: The Brandenburg Greens have shaped me politically. So I made a conscious decision to start the direct candidacy in Potsdam first. In November, I am applying again for first place in the Brandenburg Green Alliance.

Potsdam could become the most exciting constituency in Germany, with nationwide faces like you, Olaf Scholz and Linda Teuteberg, with a very conservative CDU candidate Saskia Ludwig and Norbert Müller, who is also very far left on the left. Is Potsdam something like the political test laboratory of the republic?

Why not? The constituency is a mirror image of what changes are possible in the federal government. The federal election can introduce a change of epoch. The people and parties involved have very different ideas about how we will shape the next few decades. I am convinced: only change creates stability. We have to change fundamental things in order to preserve what is dear to us. Others prefer “keep it up”.

What problems do you see in your hometown Potsdam on a small scale that exist in Germany on a large scale?

Potsdam is a relatively wealthy city – and yet there are not a few children here who live in poverty. It’s a structural problem. Corona has shown that politics must set more priorities. Children and families need more political attention. In Potsdam we were fortunate that the urban community cushioned a lot. When schools and daycare centers closed and many children were missing lunch, social workers were immediately ready to provide support. But such structures do not exist everywhere in Germany.

Potsdam declared a climate emergency a year ago. Many say that did not help. Was this step counterproductive?

No. Explaining the climate emergency makes people aware of the urgency of the problem. A year ago there were large forest fires in Brandenburg that you could smell as far as Potsdam. But of course, concrete steps must follow. Something happens too. In the city center, Gutenbergstrasse is the first street that is partially closed to cars. For us this is only the very first step. The heat supply must also become climate-neutral. Yes, some things go too slowly. But that’s the way it is with compromises in city hall cooperation with the SPD and the left.

Should municipalities take the lead on climate protection?

Yes, and many already do. Municipal climate protection brings an overall better quality of life. Car-free city centers also benefit children who no longer have to cycle on parked streets. But municipalities that want change are slowed down at the federal level. The fact that fire brigades or schools often do not have a solar system on their roofs is also due to the fact that it no longer really pays off for them. For there to be a breakthrough, the wind must turn in the Bund.

The Greens have been in government in Brandenburg in a coalition with the SPD and CDU since November 2019. How did that change your party?

Taking responsibility made us stronger. As a government, you get something on your nose. But without a willingness to compromise, a democracy cannot move forward. And for me the point of politics is not just to promise, but to make.

So you are already looking forward to the difficult compromises that you will have to make in coalition negotiations after the federal election?

I am convinced that in this decade we can do a lot of good for our country with the courage to change. But competitive sport has taught me one thing: If you are happy about medals that you have not yet won, you are usually eliminated in the preliminary round. I am therefore looking forward to an intensive election campaign.