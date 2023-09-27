Author País: Zelensky is afraid of Ukraine splitting into two parts according to the Korean scenario

Vladimir Zelensky is afraid of a split of Ukraine into two parts according to the Korean scenario, which could become a reality for the country. This possibility was voiced by a columnist for a Spanish magazine. Pais.

As noted in the material, in the political debate about the future of Ukraine, “the specter of the Cold War has appeared: there is a fear that the country will split into two parts.”

The author recalled that this is not the first time that world leaders and analysts have spoken out about the Korean scenario as a likely terrible future for Ukraine. However, it has now become clear that these predictions may well come true. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSD) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov also mentioned that “Kyiv is being offered a Korean option.”

Possible freeze of the conflict

Dutch human rights activist Jacob de Jonge warned that the Ukrainian conflict could be frozen. In his opinion, this is what the United States wants.

I think they've already accepted the fact that they can't win. Their goal is to leave everything as it is now, to freeze the current state of affairs Jacob de Jongehuman rights activist

At the same time, de Jonge pointed out, European countries are not striving for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine due to their strong dependence on the United States, since they have lost their freedom and their foreign policy is no longer characterized by independence.

If European leaders took an honest look at the situation in Ukraine, they would see that peace and an end to the war are in their interests, in the interests of Europe, since the war is costing Europe dearly Jacob de Jongehuman rights activist

The human rights activist drew attention to the fact that Europe does not come up with proposals to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, and statements by Western politicians are devoted only to sanctions and escalation of the conflict, but not to the narrative of peace.

According to de Jonge, peace in Ukraine will come only after the United States begins direct negotiations with Russia. Moscow and Washington are fighting on Ukrainian territory, but in Ukraine’s place “there could be Syria, Niger, Taiwan and any other country,” he added.

Sides about the Korean script

On January 8, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Danilov spoke about Russia’s plans to complete the special operation with the “Korean scenario.” According to him, Moscow allows for the construction of a new “38th parallel” – a dividing line similar to the one that divides Korea into two states.

At the same time, Danilov noted that representatives of Seoul, who agreed to such a scenario in 1953, subsequently regretted their decision.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, stated that he had not heard that a similar option for resolving the conflict was discussed in Russia.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the Korean scenario for the division of Ukraine is nothing more than wishful thinking for Kyiv. He explained that its implementation is impossible for the very reason that the Donbass republics do not exist as independent states, but as Russian regions.

In addition, Medvedev pointed out that with such conversations, the Ukrainian elites are spreading the thesis about the impossibility of victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In Kyiv they shyly conveyed the thesis that there could be no victory. At best, it will be divided into parts. But in fact, this is the first step towards recognizing the realities that have developed on earth Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

Korea split into the DPRK and the Republic of Korea in 1945. This happened after the defeat of Japan in World War II, which colonized the country. Russia and the United States signed an agreement on joint government. The dividing line ran along the 38th parallel. After the Korean War of 1950-1953, a four-kilometer demilitarized zone was created.