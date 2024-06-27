RUSI: to undermine the Russian military-industrial complex, the West needs to change approaches

The West needs to change its current approaches to undermine Russia’s military-industrial complex (MIC), the report says. report Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

The authors of the report, RUSI military analysts Jack Watling and Gary Somerville, suggest that Ukraine’s Western allies speed up the exchange of information about the Russian military-industrial complex and try to hit supply chains – the most vulnerable element.

To collect and analyze information, it is proposed to create a single center that will request the necessary information from intelligence services, customs services, law enforcement agencies, sanctions authorities, financial institutions, business and the military.