NYT: many Ukrainians are afraid of mobilization and are hiding from military commissars

Many men in Ukraine are afraid of mobilization, which is why they hide from employees of territorial recruitment centers (TCC, the Ukrainian equivalent of military registration and enlistment offices) in their homes. About it told New York Times (NYT) journalists, citing the words of Ukrainians avoiding conscription.

“Many people… are in hiding, fearing that conscription is a one-way ticket to the front line,” the article says. Some men hiding from mobilization also said that they now travel exclusively by taxi, so as not to get caught by military commissars on the street.

According to the publication’s interlocutors, they are afraid of mobilization due to fear for their lives and lack of preparation. They also noted that they were opposed to mobilization because conscription measures were too strict. A 28-year-old web designer from Lvov named Andrey, with whom journalists spoke, noted that he did not leave his apartment for days on end, relying on his friend to bring him food. When outside the house, the man wears an electronic bracelet with an SOS button, which, if pressed, will let his relatives know where he is.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Igor Klimenko, announced the impossibility of mobilization in the country due to the “drawdown” of the front. According to him, Ukraine must first prepare replacements for existing units, and those people who are currently undergoing training will be ready in a few months.