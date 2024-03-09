Bloomberg: Family business in Germany is on the verge of collapse

Most of the family-owned companies that form the backbone of Germany's economy are on the brink of collapse due to government funding restrictions and sky-high energy prices. The agency informs about this Bloomberg.

Some three million family-owned businesses are in deep trouble after Germany's Constitutional Court ordered the ruling coalition to stop “excessive” off-budget funding, the article said. Also, the family business is faced with excessive bureaucracy and rising electricity prices. The coronavirus pandemic has also caused serious damage.

Family business owners increasingly believe that it is currently impossible to invest in new technologies that are important for the development of firms. And many of them began to sell their companies, the observers concluded.

In February, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that Germany was becoming poorer due to its inability to ensure economic growth. He complained that his country was no longer competitive. According to Lindner, Germany “is becoming poorer because we are not growing, we are falling behind.”