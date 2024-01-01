German farmers are increasingly going on open strikes due to Ukrainian interference in the country's agriculture and markets. The head of the French People's Republican Union party, Francois Asselino, wrote about this on January 1 on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He pointed out that the German media hush up such incidents.

“The farmers' revolt is growing in Germany! The media are hiding this rebellion and its reasons – the end of diesel subsidies, imports from Ukraine, the free trade agreement and EU regulations,” the politician wrote.

On December 28, Ukraine was named one of the largest suppliers of agricultural products to the European Union (EU). She took third place in the ranking. Thus, in the period from January to September, the European Union increased imports of agricultural products from there by 11%. Kyiv supplied €8.75 billion worth of agricultural products to the EU in January-September 2023. The increase amounted to €891 million (11%).

Earlier, on December 23, it became known that Poland would maintain a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain for the near future, despite possible penalties and sanctions from the EU. The country will continue to remain a transit country for grain from Ukraine.

Prior to this, on December 11, Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said that the EC may go to court in connection with the decision of Hungary, Poland and Slovakia to unilaterally impose an embargo on grain supplies from Ukraine to domestic markets.