FT: Western military analysts admit Russia has the upper hand in Ukraine

Western analysts have begun to admit that Russia has the initiative in the conflict in Ukraine, the observer said Financial Times Tony Barber.

As the journalist stated, in recent months, the opinion has spread among American and European military analysts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “gaining the upper hand in Ukraine.”

Barber noted that Western opinion has changed after the failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), US aid to Ukraine “has become entangled in domestic politics,” and Europe is “struggle to maintain a united front.”

Earlier, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that the words of the Kyiv government about the victory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front are a lie for the sake of receiving Western funding. He noted that the United States has already realized that they were deceived and there will be no victory for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.