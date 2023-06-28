Reuters: cheap Russian Lancet UAVs pose a threat to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Cheap Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) pose a threat to the troops and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Writes about it Reuters.

According to the Ukrainian military, interviewed by reporters from a Western agency, equipment is being destroyed, the cost of which is many times higher than the price of kamikaze drones. Reuters sources added that such a threat is not easy to defend against.

Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted the Russian Lancet kamikaze drone, which is a growing threat on the front line in Ukraine. Lancet drones damage or destroy valuable Ukrainian equipment donated by the West, such as the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar self-propelled howitzer.

According to the Ukrainian military, Lancet kamikaze drones have become one of the main threats to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and their use by the Russian side has grown in recent months.

According to American military expert Samuel Bendett, the cost of the Lancet is about 35 thousand dollars, and the Leopard 2 tank is several million dollars. The specialist noted that the next generation of Lancets is capable of hitting targets at a greater range.

Earlier, columnist Peter Suchiu, in an article for the American edition of 19FortyFive, called the Lancet an effective means of mass destruction of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.