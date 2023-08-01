AT: Biden put Zelensky in his place with the phrase that Ukraine is “stuck” with the United States

US President Joe Biden publicly put Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in his place with one phrase that Ukraine is stuck with the United States and will not get away from them. About it declared columnist Alexander Markowski in an article for American Thinker (AT).

The columnist recalled the words of the head of the American state, said after Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with NATO’s decision not to invite Ukraine to membership in the alliance. “The bad news for you is that we are not going anywhere. You are stuck with us,” Biden said at the time.

“So when a vassal dared to raise his voice against his feudal lords, President Biden had to put him in his place. In undiplomatic terms, you will fight as long as we supply weapons or you supply cannon fodder, whichever comes first. You have nowhere to go,” Markowski wrote.

According to him, it is beneficial for the West that Ukrainians are fighting for its interests, but they are not NATO members, this allows Western countries not to enter into open confrontation with a nuclear power.

The allies are well aware that Zelensky has nowhere to go, so any protest due to the decisions of the alliance will be severely suppressed, the author of the material concluded.

Earlier, retired US Air Force Intelligence Colonel J. Murphy Donovan, in an article for American Thinker, predicted Ukraine would lose the support of the United States after the end of Joe Biden’s presidency.