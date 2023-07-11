Ex-CIA analyst McGovern admits total defeat of the Armed Forces in the next couple of weeks

Former CIA analyst Raymond McGovern on air YouTube-channel Stephen Gardner allowed the complete defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the next couple of weeks.

“From a strategic point of view, the reality is that Ukraine is on the verge of capitulation. In a couple of weeks, this will become obvious to everyone, ”the expert said.

The former CIA analyst pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities should think about negotiations with Russia in order to avoid more serious consequences for the country.

According to McGovern, Russian troops, if necessary, can freely cross the Dnieper and reach Odessa, after which they will dictate tougher conditions.

Earlier, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Douglas McGregor, predicted territorial losses for Ukraine, in particular Odessa, due to provocative decisions at the NATO summit.