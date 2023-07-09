Sky News: US risks losing moral high ground due to supply of cluster bombs to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Journalist Mark Stone commented on the US decision to transfer cluster munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it wrote for Sky News.

Stone revealed the consequences of delivering cluster bombs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and said that the United States was in danger of losing moral high ground. “America is in danger of losing its moral high ground by supplying Ukraine with weapons banned by most countries, so why are we supplying them?” he thought.

According to the author of the article, the White House is aware that the decision to poison the Ukrainian Armed Forces with cluster shells is ambiguous. He also acknowledged that there is a risk of large losses among the civilian population when using such weapons.

On July 7, it became known that Washington would transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv. The US Congress opposed this decision.