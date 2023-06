A major fire that broke out last night at a factory for the production of plastic and cardboard products in the west of Istanbul has not been extinguished for more than 17 hours. This is reported by the TV channel TGRT.

It is noted that initially the fire engulfed the roof of a six-story building. During the fire, the upper floors collapsed. The TV channel also publishes footage from the scene of the emergency.

#west #Istanbul #put #fire #factory #day