WSJ: the appointment of Gerasimov as commander of the NMD was called a sign of imminent serious offensives

The appointment of the head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to the post of commander of the joint group of forces in Ukraine is a sign of serious Russian offensives in the near future. Such conclusions were drawn from the personnel reshuffle in the Ministry of Defense and called in an article in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“This is confirmation, if necessary, that serious offensives are coming,” said Mark Galeotti, head of the London-based consulting firm Mayak Intelligence.

On January 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed a new commander of the troops in the NVO zone – he became the head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Sergey Surovikin held this position since October 8 – he was appointed one of Gerasimov’s deputies.

In addition to Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) Surovikin, Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces General Oleg Salyukov and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Alexei Kim have been appointed Gerasimov’s deputies. The Ministry of Defense explained personnel reshuffles by expanding the scale of tasks solved during the NWO.