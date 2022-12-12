The Weightlifting World Cup which is done in Bogota has left for Colombia some excellent results, but it is necessary to evaluate the weights in which the athletes have obtained medals in view of the Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswhich is the great objective of Fedepesas, the Colombian Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Ministry of Sport.

The country’s weightlifters have achieved a good booty so far and it is expected that those who are yet to get on the platform can achieve better results.

The 20 athletes –10 women and 10 men– have assumed this responsibility with great professionalism in an important change that Colombian weightlifting has had in recent years, a renewal that seeks to obtain important victories.

In the National Team, this time, there are no Olympic medalists, there are casualties like that of Luis Javier Mosquerabronze at the 2016 Olympics, and Jonathan Rivasmedal contender in Paris, who are still in recovery.

It is a young group, with an average age of 24 years, but it has given results. However, it would be necessary to look at what weights the medals have been obtained and what is the true value with a view to Paris 2024.

The categories

According to what is known, in the next Olympic Games the divisions in competition in men will be those of 61, 73, 89, 102 and 109 kilos, while in the ladies they will compete in 49, 59, 71, 81 and more. 81, in which they will fight for medals.

From what Colombia has presented in this World Cup, it is clear that Yenny Alvarez, who achieved a silver and two bronzes in the 49 kilos, is not in the wrong place and can continue training with a view to Paris.

Álvarez was the great local card and he responded, which gives peace of mind, for the moment, since this World Cup serves to add points for the classification of the Games.



Francisco Mosquera he won in Bogotá in the 67 kilogram division, but he knows that he must drop to 61 kilograms to fight for the place in the Olympics and go for a medal. John Serna He was bronze in clean and jerk in the 61 in this World Cup.

Francisco Mosquera achieved gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Cup, in Bogotá. See also Alex Morgan lives his best moment in the NWSL

Rosalba Morales He won two silvers and one bronze in the 55 kilos competition, but this division will not be in Parisso you have to look at what is best for you, where there are better options, first, to qualify and, then, to compete.

Nathalia Llamosa It is another case, he obtained silver in snatch and bronze in clean and jerk and total of 68 kilos. However, that category is not in the next Olympics, which indicates that the plan must be changed. The key, the coaching staff of the Colombia selection He knows about it and works to improve.

In this Bogota World Cup, they need to enter the competition Yeimar Mendoza, Jhor Moreno (96), Mari Sánchez (71), Hellen Escobar and Mallyn Echeverría (76), Yeini Geles (87) and Rafael Cerro and Óscar Garcés (109 kg). The only divisions with endorsement for the Olympics are the 71-kilo ladies and 109-kilo men.

In the Mendoza and Moreno category, the 96-kilo category is on the World Cup list Lesman Paredesa Colombian weightlifter who competes for Bahrain, who has a good chance of winning a medal in Bogotá, but who must also lose weight in order to aspire to go to the Olympics, the true thermometer of each athlete.

Lisandro Rengifo

sports writer

@lisandroabel