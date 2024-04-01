Willy Ochoacandidate for the Senate for Chiapas for the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, denounced another blow of crime, reporting on social networks that an armed group intercepted apart from his work team and They stole a vehicle.

The events, according to the aspiring legislator, occurred this morning of April 1 on the Tuxtla-Arriaga highway500 meters from the Arriaga toll booth, when they were heading towards Suchiate.

The PRI politician pointed out that “an armed commando” aboard a gray Jeep truck intercepted his work team and with “violence” stripped them of a vehicle in which They transported propaganda.

“We cannot allow the violence to continue as if nothing had happened, we will not remain silent about the situation we are experiencing in Chiapas, thank God, my team is alive,” the senatorial candidate wrote on his social networks.

Ochoa also called on the population to take extreme precautions when going out on the road. “wave of insecurity that everyone lives in the state.”

For his part, a few hours after the event, the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno condemned the episode and demanded to the federal government that security is guaranteed during the electoral process to candidates and citizens.

“Once again, our candidate Willy Ochoa and his team are victims of the insecurity that exists in Chiapas, paradoxically 500 meters from where the National Guard was,” “Alito” Moreno wrote this morning on his X account (previously Twitter).

Violence does not stop in Chiapas

Last March 24the presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, denounced that a pre-candidate to the governorship of Chiapas by the opposition coalition resigned from the race after be kidnapped and raped.

“Our candidate who was originally going to go through Chiapas was lifted up, she was violated, in fact, many of her teeth were knocked out of the bars and she got off,” Gálvez stated before the media.

In another fact, Diego Pérez Méndez, PRI candidate to the mayor of San Juan Cancuc, was murdered in the municipality of Chamula. His body was located on March 14 along with his wife and son who were injured.

Also Gabriel Orantes Villatoro, Morena candidate to the municipal presidency of San Fernando, was a victim of violence when he was attacked with bullets along with his team, on the night of Tuesday, February 27, when they were returning from an event.

