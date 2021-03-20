Hundreds of people protested this Saturday against xenophobia in Atlanta, where last Tuesday there was a shooting with racist overtones in which the majority of victims were women of Asian origin. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the state on Friday, where they acknowledged a “dramatic increase” in harassment and violence against Asian Americans, after a year in which they have been blamed for the emergence of the coronavirus.

Waving American flags and holding signs saying “we are not the virus” and “stop Asian hatred,” hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, this Saturday.

“The women who died, I see my family in them (…) I feel that too often, we are simply erased,” denounced Timothy Phan, a resident of Port St. Lucie (Florida), who drove eight hours to attend the protest.

The wave of violence, and mainly the shooting against three ‘spa’ rooms last Tuesday, in which six of the eight deceased women were of Asian origin, aroused indignation in the country.

Leaders of the Asian community affirm that during the last year there has been a growing aggression against Asian-Americans, who since the pandemic began, under the then Administration of former President Donald Trump, have been blamed for the spread of Covid-19, after the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Hundreds of people protest against the wave of violence against the Asian community, after the shooting in Atlanta, in which six of the eight victims were women of Asian origin. In Atlanta, Georgia on March 20, 2021. © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Georgia Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff attended the protest in support of the protesters and preceded a minute of silence for the victims.

“We gather today to honor and remember those who lost their lives and to demand justice (…) Let’s build a state and a nation where no one lives in fear for who they are or where they or their family come from,” said Senator Ossoff.

The US authorities have identified the targeted women as immigrants and mothers, described by their family and friends as workers.

“She was a single mother who dedicated her entire life to supporting my brother and me,” Randy Park, son of one of the murdered women, wrote on his Twitter account.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris condemned violence against people of Asian descent

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris headed to Atlanta on Friday after the mass murder, where they met with leaders of the Asian American community.

Biden said his nation cannot be complicit in racism and xenophobia, lamenting that hatred “has often met silence in America.”

Biden called on all Americans to stand up to bigotry when they see it, adding: “Our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit. ” https://t.co/8CI6Rpdh6z – ABC6 News Desk (@ ABC6) March 20, 2021

“That has to change because our silence is complicity. We cannot be accomplices (…) We have to speak, we have to act,” said the president.

Likewise, the head of state confirmed a trend published by the Stop AAPI Hate group, which indicates that in the last year around 3,800 cases have been reported against citizens of Asian origin on US soil, including verbal and physical attacks, discrimination and abuse. against your rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a Californian of African and Asian descent, also acknowledged the increase in violence against these people since the pandemic began, in an apparent reprimand against former President Donald Trump, who always referred to the disease as the “virus Chinese”.

“Racism is real in the United States and it always has been. Xenophobia is real in the United States and it always has been. Sexism too (…) The president and I will not remain silent. We will not stand aside. We will always talk. against violence, hate crimes and discrimination, “Harris said.

Biden added that Americans are “re-learning what we have always known: words have consequences.”

The Atlanta Police are still investigating all the details of the crime committed by a 21-year-old white male. The suspect was identified as Robert Aaron Long, and legislators and anti-racism activists point out that his anti-Asian prejudices have led him to attack said community.

With AFP, AP and Reuters