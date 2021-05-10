Despite the bad streak that cost José Gomes the position, the figures of the current Almería are among the best in its history. Specifically, after beating Tenerife (0-1), the rojiblanco team adds 66 points, the fifth best record so far when there are still four days left, surpassing the 64 of last year. With a dozen units still in play, Rubi’s men could be projected at 78 points, something that only Unai Emery’s Almería achieved, when in 2007 he reached 80, coming from 24 wins and ten draws. On the thirty-fourth day, he already exceeded 67 points after beating Poli Ejido (3-1). Figures that are put even more in value after those three consecutive defeats in the league debut.

UDA 07-13 is followed by that of the other promotion. In 2013 Javi Gracia reached 74 points, finishing third and moving up in the promotion. The Navarrese coach achieved 22 victories and eight tied. It was on matchday 39 when he reached 68 points after a 2-1 at Elche, surpassing the current 66. 70 was the score that the Almeria did the previous season, a figure that Rubi’s team will beat in theory. Such was the level of that 11-12 that those numbers did not serve Almería to get into promotion.

The fourth best figure is that of the year 05-06, a record at that time: Paco Flores made 67. Fran Fernández, for his part, reached 60 two seasons ago. In the rest of the campaigns, the final figure is lower: 51 in 2005 and 2017, 50 in 2003 and 2004, 48 in 2016 and 2018, 44 in 1996 and 1997Although these seasons of the twentieth century the competition was still 20 teams. The average in the fourteen seasons in the silver category is 57 points.

To reach those 78, Almería must win the four remaining games, the first being the next Saturday (9:00 p.m.) at the Mediterranean Games Stadium against an Albacete who, after his victory in Ponferrada, rushes his options of permanence in Almería. The rojiblancos, for their part, will certify the promotion in case of winning and that Rayo does not do it on Sunday in Fuenlabrada. The calendar does not take a breath and at the next Tuesday (19:00) the UDA visits Cartagonova, ending the regular phase on Monday 24 (21:00) against Logroñés and on Sunday 30 (21:00) in Gijón.