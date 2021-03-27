D.he waiting room can do everything. Usually. If the mixture of beautifully clad figures with faces that promise stories is right, then it is all euphoria and expectation. And that is nourished solely by the promise to get to know a handful of great passengers for a short time without obligation, because they happen to be traveling with the same destination as we are.

Often, however, the feverish nervousness suddenly turns into silence upon entering. Sheer panic then spreads when the assembled crowd of boredom, who also feel good, threatens to form a tenacious, almost infinitely expanding mass of lost life from the hours that lie ahead.

None of us would have thought it possible that one day we would long for this worst case scenario of a new departure. Usually. But for almost exactly a year it has been established that the waiting room is everything that we have left. And can do nothing – for or against it. It has transformed from a pleasant temporary place to stay in one of those oppressive storm shelter that people have to share because they have to endure a natural disaster. With the small difference that, unlike a hurricane or an earthquake, the pandemic simply doesn’t want to pass. And waiting is all that remains for the travel enthusiast at the moment.

Everyone disappears behind masks

Because whoever has to be on the move at the moment experiences nothing more than a sophisticated form of ambulance transport. Whether passengers or staff – everyone disappears equally behind medical masks or in those full-body chemical laboratory suits known from the viral thriller “Outbreak” and avoid unnecessary contact with one another as much as possible. Even food on wheels or between wings mostly lacks any charm and is only tolerated more than enjoyed as a reluctantly accepted measure of survival.

And just as those waiting outside give themselves courage to the fear of the thundering storm by telling each other stories, so almost unconsciously and far too early in life we ​​begin to develop a nostalgic relationship with traveling, which is mainly revived in memories and each other exuded in her. Much too early and, yes, ahead of time, because the Norwegian pop duo Kings of Convenience actually only advised retirement in their phenomenal song: Live long, save ten years to remember. If the ancient poets called on the gods or muses in the Proömium of their works to begin a great travel legend in memory mode, then it sounded like in Homer’s “Odyssey”: “Tell me, muse, the deeds of the well-traveled man, which one so far erred after the destruction of holy Troy, seen many people’s cities, learned custom, and endured so many ‘ineffable sufferings on the sea, to save his soul and return his friends. “