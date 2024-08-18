After a time trial where only Roglic raised his hand among the contenders for the final crown, the peloton gathered for the second stage of the Vuelta, from Cascais to Ourém, kilometres with hardly any hills – Alto do Lagoa at the start and Alto do Batalha past the halfway point -, always beautiful Portugal, dotted with greenery and churches, bathed by the Atlantic that colours the Algarve, passing through the town of the legendary Joaquim Agostinho (the best Portuguese cyclist in history) and ending on a slight slope where the riders licked their lips. sprinterssince there will be few occasions when kidney blows at hypersonic speed will be worth the laurel. There were not too many candidates, because the Vuelta is more than steep, maybe a handful. The winner, an Australian, was only one: Kaden Groves (Alpecin). Arms up, a couple of applauses after crossing the checkered flag, smile and pride, victory for the favourite, job done.

The team managers were clear that the stage would be resolved by sprintthat the breakaway could take place but not be completed, as the wind was blowing headlong along the entire route to the point that the cyclists finished half an hour later than expected. So, even if the finish was close to Fátima, there would be no miracle that would work, nor would there be a peloton that would allow it, since each team would be concerned with sending their cannonballs into the fight for glory. This was the case for Visma with Van Aert and, above all, for Alpecin, which has Groves, winner of three stages of the previous Vuelta (five in total with this Sunday’s), pure muscle and speed, power and fire in his pedal strokes, a master at showing off his number plate.

“I hope for a sprint “I’m going to be in the end with a full peloton. But I think I’m still the favourite,” the cyclist reflected from Cascais with his star aura, with the determination of someone who knows he’s the best. However, this was not entirely shared by the Belgian Van Aert, who has been clear-cut since he landed in Portugal, since he was crazy to put on the red jersey, since he has legs for the time trial – he finished third in the opening of the Vuelta – for the sprint and, by the way, for the mountains, an all-rounder like few others. His idea, of course, was also to gain experience before the road gets steep, because if he arrives as leader he will not be working for Kuss but for his glory. “I am looking forward to the stage, we can expect some collaboration from Alpecin to get to the top.” sprint and I have confidence in my team and their strength,” said Van Aert from the coach parking lot before the start of the race. Van Aert did not fail, neither in his prediction nor in his lead.

Van Aert’s theory took shape and form, as Gesink (Visma) and Vergallito (Alpecin) pulled hard to deprive Luis Ángel Maté (Euskaltel) and Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) of their hopes, who escaped when the curtain rose on the stage, and who enjoyed a lead of almost five minutes, but were slapped in the face by reality with 52 kilometres to go to the finish, when the peloton absorbed them and explained that from that moment on it would be a nervous race, with everyone worried about getting into positions to launch the sprinters. A fight that intensified in the last 10 kilometres, when the speed was already 60 km/h.

Nobody looked back anymore, everyone with the idea of ​​progressing in the peloton, of getting into a good position, of taking the slipstream and the springboard that would be worth, at least, to dispute the sprint. Alpecin were lamenting, having worked like no other but having to deal with luck, as Vergallito was cut off by a fall while Ballerstedt and Planckaert suffered punctures that disconnected them from the peloton. Van Aert was surprised, as he could not find any accomplices around him. And others were in pain, like Tarling and Narváez (Ineos), and Campenaerts, who hit the ground and the ditch. But that was already far from the sprinters. The most important is Groves, who was so worried about not having allies, who sought his own path, who took advantage of the spaces, who earned his own, who started after Van Aert and Strong (Israel-Premier Tech), Bolt on the bike, who arrived first. As almost always in the Vuelta.

