Governor Gusev: the missile threat has been lifted in the Voronezh region

In the Voronezh region, a missile threat was announced. The governor of the Russian region, Alexander Gusev, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“Canceling the threat of UAV attack in the region!” – he wrote. The threat of drone attack was declared at 01:50.

Earlier, the Russian military destroyed two aircraft-type drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the Starodubsky municipal district of the Bryansk region. There were also no injuries or damage.

On June 21, a Ukrainian drone damaged an apartment in a multi-story residential building in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It is reported that no one was injured as a result of the incident. Amid the increasing attacks, local residents were urged to move away from their windows and seek cover if they spotted drones.