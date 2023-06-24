The head of the Voronezh region Gusev announced the cancellation of the nearest public events in the region

The authorities of the Voronezh region have decided to cancel all upcoming public events in the region. This was stated by Governor Alexander Gusev in his Telegram-channel.

He added that the situation in the region is stable.

“All life support services are operating normally. I will ask all Voronezh residents and guests of the region to remain calm and calm, ”the publication says.

Gusev noted that he would continue to inform about the current situation and decisions of the authorities.

Earlier, Gusev urged citizens to refrain from taking the train, including on the M-4 Don highway and on regional and local roads. He also urged understanding of additional restrictions. which, if necessary, the authorities can introduce, including a ban on holding mass events and additional searches of cars.