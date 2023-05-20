Schismatics from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) illegally seized St. Elias Church of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in the village of Borochi, Volyn region. This was announced on Saturday, May 20, in the Union of Orthodox Journalists (UOJ).

“In the village of Borochich, Volyn region, OCU raiders forged documents and took away the temple from the UOC community,” the union’s Telegram channel said.

It is added that the parishioners of the church did not take part in the meeting, at which the decision to transfer to the jurisdiction of the OCU was allegedly agreed upon.

The association emphasized that schismatics have been trying to seize this temple since 2020.

In May, raider seizures of churches in Ukraine resumed. So, on May 7, there was an attempt to capture the St. Nicholas Church in the village of Mitintsy, Khmelnitsky region. The raiders broke the lock on the gate and broke into the territory of the temple, where at that moment the believers of the canonical UOC were praying. One of the attackers with a knife ran up to the child who was ringing the bell and cut the cord.

On the same day, the Union of Orthodox Journalists announced the capture of St. Michael’s Church in the city of Boyarka, Kyiv region, by schismatics. After that, the parishioners of the UOC had to pray in the open air.

The pressure of OCU supporters on the UOC intensified after the publication of a warning on March 10 on the website of the Lavra signed by Oleksandr Rudnyk, who at that time was acting. General Director of the National Reserve “Kiev-Pechersk Lavra”, that the monks must leave the monastery before March 29. They were offered to stay in the Lavra on the condition of transferring to the schismatic OCU.