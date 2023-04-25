In the Volgograd region, a criminal case was opened after a helicopter crash. This was reported on April 25 in the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Telegram channel.

It is clarified that a case is being considered on a violation of the safety rules for the operation of air transport, which resulted in the death of a person.

“A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” the agency said in a statement.

It is also noted that investigators are conducting investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy. To date, an inspection of the scene of the incident has been carried out jointly with forensic experts.

The fact that a helicopter crashed 5 km north of the Aerosoyuz Volgograd site was reported by a source to Izvestia earlier in the day. In the cockpit of the ANSAT helicopter, the body of the pilot, Oleg Valentinovich Vinogradov, born in 1957, was found. There were no other casualties at the crash site.

According to preliminary information, a technical malfunction became the cause of the crash.