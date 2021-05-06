During the search work in the Gorodishchensky district of the Volgograd region, a man and a 15-year-old teenager were killed by a shell explosion. This was reported on May 6 by the TV channel REN TV…

It is reported that the victims were in the search squad “Memory” and came to the excavation from Orenburg in the village of Samofalovka.

During the excavations, an ammunition exploded, which, presumably, dates back to the Great Patriotic War. The doctors who arrived at the scene pronounced death.

Earlier, on March 24, it was reported that a teacher of the basics of life safety (OBZH) at school No. 10 in Khasavyurt in Dagestan saved children from a grenade blast.

During the parsing of the grenade, the teacher heard a click and realized that the explosion could not be avoided. He clenched the projectile into a fist, pressed it to his stomach and turned away from the students. By his actions, the young teacher saved the children from the consequences of the explosion. The explosion tore off four fingers of the teacher and only the little finger remained. The victim was given first aid by a student, then the teachers were hospitalized.

Investigators opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence”). Employees of the regional Investigative Committee are also investigating why a combat fuse was found in a training grenade.