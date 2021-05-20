Denton Welch (1915-1948) was admired with devotion by writers such as William Burroughs and John Waters.

The publisher that published some of his few books in Spain presents it like this: He was born in Shanghai, grew up in England and his main ambition was to become a painter, until one day he was run over when he was riding a bicycle. The accident, which occurred when he was twenty, left him partially paralyzed and prompted him to write a minimal work in which memory and nostalgia are mixed. He died at the age of thirty-three as a result of the aftermath of the accident.

César Aira starts The three dates, his 2001 book on the literature of experience, noting: “Few readings can give as useful a teaching of style and intelligence as Denton Welch’s books. Style and intelligence in him are one thing, and that is the first and last lesson: the transformation of intelligence into style, the resolution of one in another. Without style, intelligence is nothing more than an especially destructive form of skepticism, and style without intelligence is a snobbery that is exhausted in itself ”.

Two books Welch published while alive: First trip, (1943), an account of a return trip to China that earned him significant critical acclaim and was supported by Edith Sitwell, and In youth is the pleasure (1945), a portrait of adolescence that Herbert Read published in limited edition because he feared that readers would consider his protagonist wicked and unpleasant.

Other titles were published posthumously, the main of which are the volume of stories Bravo & Cruel (1949), of which Welch went so far as to correct the press proofs and which was published a few days after his death, and A voice through a cloud (1950), the only one of his books that happens after the accident, and it was left unfinished. Later, two books were published with the stories and poems that he first wrote, and in 1982 his Full diaries.

All of Welch’s literature is autobiographical, largely portraying the private life of England in the 1940s and 1950s.

Bravo & Cruel It has just been published in our country, for the first time in Spanish, with a foreword by Luis Chitarroni and an addictive translation by Santiago Featherston. “The system that Welch seems to invent,” writes Chitarroni, “is to make sentences clear, unmistakable, and collect them into perfect pages.”

Bravo & Cruel continues through ten stories, which give an account of what happens in each one on a different date: the life of the narrator from his eight years, traveling through China, the United States and Europe, witnessing the unexpected death of his mother, passing for his studies in the art school until reaching the Second World War.

Immediately, Welch surprised by the regularity of his story. The time of this regularity is the time of description, because like very few Welch achieves that description and narration are practically the same. The description is always done at the same speed, as if it were that floating house that goes down the Yangsté River when the narrator is younger, and tells what he sees, in the first of the stories.

Welch loves objects: he goes through the rooms and sees what he finds. The regularity of its description is essentially that of the drawing. Until the moment of his accident, when he began to write, he had devoted himself mainly to painting. The motifs in his painting, which he exhibited in various galleries, included Gothic-inspired landscapes, art objects, cats, still lifes, fantastic motifs. In 1945 he restored an 18th century dollhouse that can be seen in the Victoria and Albert Museum.

But regularity is also a form of sexuality, a way of seducing and allowing oneself to be seduced. It is the exhibition of seduction. Unexpected situations, strange characters, excite the protagonist’s curiosity, who gets carried away. What is woven is a homoerotic bond.

There is something strange in the psychology of the characters with which the narrator relates. The characters he describes do not act on the impressions they make on him.

Denton Welch is a very fine, aristocratic storyteller, with a prodigious memory and an enormous capacity and subtlety to identify sensations. However, the psychology of the other is always an enigma, a non-coincidence that hides something macabre.

In the tales of Bravo & Cruel what happens happens precisely between knowing and not knowing, almost as if that were the vital space to conquer.

Observe and let yourself go. “I would like to do the same as you,” says the narrator to a homeless man. “I would like to walk for miles each day, and sleep in a different place each night, and get my own food.” “Finally I forced myself to get away from them and from the house; I would not keep looking for reasons, I would simply let my thoughts float in my head as I walked through the garden, ”he writes later. And almost at the end: “I was nothing, and I was floating on a larger heap of nothing.”

Bravo & Cruel, Denton Welch. Trad. Santiago Featherston. La Tercera Editora, 372 pp.