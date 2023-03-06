‘My parents met each other in 1943 as forced laborers in a German textile factory. My father was Italian, he came from a village in the mountains near Lake Maggiore. My mother came from Delft.

“After a wandering through liberated Germany and Austria, they ended up with my Italian grandparents at the end of May 1945. I was already on my way then.

“Life with my grandparents was tough. My father had eight sisters and four brothers. Some had left home, but mainly women and children had returned to avoid the war situation in the cities.

“I often think about what my mother went through. How will she have felt? She was nineteen years old, foreign language, all strangers, different customs. She was viewed with suspicion. The mood was strongly anti-German, and the Dutch were then seen as Germans.

“I was born on December 25, 1945. The story goes that a brother of my father plowed through the snow at the very last moment to warn the midwife in another village.

“The post-war situation gradually improved. My father got a job in a textile factory. In 1950 my parents bought a house, with a piece of land outside the village.

“My mother’s parents wanted us to move to the Netherlands. They ensured that my father got a job at the Technische Hogeschool, which is now called TU Delft. In 1959 we moved to Delft.

“It was my parents’ dream to build a house on the land they had bought in Italy. After my father’s early retirement at TNO, where he was working at the time, they moved to Italy permanently in 1982.”