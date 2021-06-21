The family medicine specialist at Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Adel Sajwani, explained the importance of taking the “Covid_19” vaccine, based on data and evidence that demonstrated the importance of the vaccine in reducing the number of deaths, as he cited the death rate in the United States of America, which decreased from 6000 cases to 200 cases.

Dr. Sajwani pointed out that the vaccine also contributes to reducing the symptoms of “Corona”, as the Dubai Health Authority confirmed, finally, that out of every 10 in intensive care due to “Corona”, 9 of them are not vaccinated.

And a specialist in family medicine at Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai added that all current vaccinations are highly effective against all mutants of the “Corona” virus.

Question: I am not convinced about the vaccine for COVID-19, what is the benefit of it? Dr. Adel Sajwani, Family Medicine Specialist at Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine



