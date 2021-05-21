A sad night spent by the Egyptian and Arab artistic community with the departure of the artist Samir Ghanem at the age of 84, following a health crisis that he faced and caused severe impairment of kidney functions, which led to his death in the end.

To face what he feared the most, which was death, as the late man appeared in a television interview 6 years ago, and received a question about what he was most afraid of, as he only answered automatically saying “death.”

And he considered that the year in which the meeting took place was the most difficult for him, when Nour al-Sharif passed away, but the person whose departure most affected Samir Ghanem was the artist Ghassan Matar, describing him as the only friend and closest to him in the artistic community, according to what was published by Al-Arabiya website.

Ghanem revealed at the time that his fear and thinking about death is his advanced age, indicating that 15 years ago he did not think about death, but at that time he felt automatic fear, and he had a comedic reaction during filming, and it is his habit that he always imposes a smile on everyone.

In recent years, Samir Ghanem’s colleagues have fallen one by one, and perhaps the difficult reaction he lived through, was with the departure of his companion, George Sidhom, after he lost his speech when he learned of his departure, and at that time his wife Dalal Abdel Aziz revealed that her husband had received a call from a journalist informing him of the departure of George Their master, what was only his screaming and entering into a state of shock as a result of which he lost his speech.

After his sadness at the departure of his friends and their fall, comedy legend Samir Ghanem joins them, who left and left a great artistic legacy and a stature that many stars did not enjoy.