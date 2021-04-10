Nora Al Matroushi is the first Arab astronaut from the second batch of the Emirates Space Exploration Program. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the UAE University in 2015, and has experience in the field of engineering. Al-Matroushi excelled in the fields of engineering and mathematics during her academic career, and achieved first place in the UAE in the International Mathematics Olympiad in 2011, and represented the UAE youth in the Youth Conference at the United Nations in the summer of 2018 and winter of 2019.

A passion for space since childhood, the march of Noura Al Matroushi, who was chosen as part of the second batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program.#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/iXj4hso4D6 – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) April 10, 2021





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

