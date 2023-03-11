The municipality imposed an emergency order in the city on a day when thousands of farmers were due to congregate in a park, and environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion were also planning a protest action on a main road.

The authorities have placed military trucks near some junctions, ready to block off streets if tractors try to enter the city centre.

The protests come days before Dutch voters head to the polls in regional elections on Wednesday, which also indirectly elect the upper house of the national parliament and could have an impact on proposals to reduce nitrate pollution.

The “Rheinmünde” channel in Rotterdam showed a video recording of a convoy of tractors crossing the Erasmus Bridge in the city early Saturday morning, apparently on its way to The Hague.

Anger over moves to cut nitrate emissions has spread from the Netherlands to other European countries.

What is happening?

• More than a week ago, farmers drove hundreds of tractors into the heart of the Belgian capital, Brussels, causing a traffic jam.

• The city banned the tractors, citing safety concerns. In recent years’ protests, farmers have pushed hundreds of tractors into the center of The Hague.

• The government has said that nitrate emissions, which are produced by livestock, transport and industry, must be significantly reduced near natural areas that are part of the network of protected areas for endangered plants and wildlife that stretches across the 27 countries of the European Union.

• The coalition wants to reduce emissions of pollutants, predominantly nitrates, by 50 percent nationwide by 2030.

• Ministers describe the proposal as an “inevitable transformation” aimed at improving air, land and water quality, and warn that it will mean “some farmers cannot continue their business”.