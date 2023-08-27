In a video published by Al-Hilal Club on the “X” platform, the players lined up on two opposite lines throwing water at their new star.

Neymar joined a group of other stars in the Saudi League, such as Ronaldo and Senegalese Sadio Mane (Al-Nasr), Frenchmen Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Algerian Riyad Mahrez, Brazilian Firmino and Senegalese Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahly).

Last Saturday, Al Hilal Saudi Arabia presented its new star, Neymar, in front of thousands of fans in the capital, Riyadh.

The ceremony witnessed extensive use of fireworks and drones, as happened in the presentation ceremonies of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenchman Karim Benzema, Al-Nasr and Al-Ittihad players, respectively.