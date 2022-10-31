Repeating scenes from across China, videos appeared on Monday, showing park visitors rushing to its locked gates, in an attempt to escape the closure.

This followed similar scenes over the weekend, with a mass escape of employees from a closed Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, to walk hundreds of kilometers to return to their hometown.

And the restrictions to confront the Corona virus in China caused the “Shanghai Disney Resort” to close temporarily, on Monday, temporarily, but suddenly, when it was receiving visitors.

Immediately following the decision, all visitors were asked to remain there until they were examined.

The resort later said it had expedited testing and that all of its visitors had left after all test results came back negative, according to a spokesperson who said Shanghai Disney was working on plans to reopen.

This complex covers a total area of ​​390 hectares, and includes “Shanghai Disneyland”, “Disney Town” and “Wishing Star Park”.

And on Monday, 2,699 cases of corona were recorded in China, including 10 asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission.

In Zhengzhou, there was discontent among the workers of the “Foxconn” factory, which produces “iPhone” devices and employs about 200,000 workers, due to the strict measures to limit the spread of “Covid 19”, which prompted many of them to flee the facility.

This prompted neighboring cities to make plans to isolate them and return them to their home towns.

A source familiar with the matter said that iPhone production at this plant may drop 30% in November, and that Taiwan-based Foxconn is working to increase production at a factory in Shenzhen to make up for the shortfall.