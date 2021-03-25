Thursday, March 25, 2021
In the video .. they are in solidarity with their ailing mother!

March 25, 2021
From the video clip

One of the famous “Snapchat” app people published a video clip showing 5 children shaving their hair “Zero” in solidarity with their mother, who is ill with cancer.
“The five brothers decided to completely shave their hair in order to look like their mother, who is sick with cancer, an unprecedented humanitarian situation,” Mansour Al-Raqiba said in the clip that was circulated on social media.
He added, “The five sons said that their mother’s hair fell due to the chemotherapy that she takes to fight the disease, so they wanted to look like her so that she would not feel embarrassed in front of them inside the house.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

