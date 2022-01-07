Hawa Tombo appeared in the video, embracing her husband and crying, before kneeling and holding his legs while in a kneeling position, in order to pray for him to shine in the African Cup of Nations, while Moussa Tombo was trying to get his wife up from the ground.

Tombo joined Sierra Leone coach John Kester’s 28-man squad, which will open its matches in the African Nations Cup in Cameroon, against defending champion Algeria, on Tuesday, in Group E, which also includes Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea.

All the nominations in this group are in favor of Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire to win the first and second qualification tickets, while it is expected that Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea will compete for third place, which may also grant them a visa to cross into the final price round.

A few days ago, The video clip went viral and was admired around the world, showing Nigeria and Villarreal striker Samuel Chukwueze standing in front of his mother while she was sitting on a sofa holding his foot and praying for him before traveling to Cameroon and shining with his country.

Chukwueze is one of 28 players representing Nigeria in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and his mother spent time praying for him and praying while holding his legs and her prayers were in their native Igbo language.

Nigeria, which has participated in the finals 18 times and won the title three times in 1980, 1994 and 2013, begins its campaign against Egypt, the record holder in winning the title 7 times, on Tuesday, in the opening matches of the fourth group, which also includes the teams of Sudan and Guinea Bissau.