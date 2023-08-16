And according to the “New York Post” newspaper, the accident that resulted in the death of two people took place in Oak Park, Chicago.

The newspaper said people were subjected to a 600-volt electric shock when they touched the train’s third rail.

The video shows 3 people sitting on the train tracks in an unauthorized area, then one of them gets an electric shock that made him shudder severely, and then the woman who was sitting next to him followed him.

According to the Oak Park Fire Department, the man suffered a heart attack and was taken to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition, and later died.

The girl who was also shocked was conscious when the emergency arrived, and she was also taken to the hospital, but she also died.

According to the US National Weather Service, the human body is able to survive exposure to a large electrical voltage, but usually contact with 50 volts of electricity is enough to kill a person.