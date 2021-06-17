Activists on social media circulated a mechanism through which a test result can be obtained to detect infection with the “Corona” virus, whether for a nasal swab known as (PCR), or a blood test known as (DPI), away from the Al-Hosn application, which today faced a problem Technical, which prevented the use of the “green traffic” system in many public places in Abu Dhabi.

A large number of citizens and residents resorted to broadcasting indicative videos in an attempt to familiarize residents in Abu Dhabi and those wishing to enter it, with the possibility of using a mobile phone call process on the number *48*, followed by the full ID number, then the # sign, and pressing the call, to show the user the last result he performed for my smear examination nose and blood.

A large number of users of the “Al Hosn” application, which is related to showing the results of the “Covid-19” examination, confirmed that they had encountered difficulties in operating the application since this morning, which prevented them from fulfilling their interests after linking the entry of public places in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to using the Al Hosn application for the green traffic system. .

While the National Authority for Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced that work is currently underway to address the technical malfunction in the Al-Hosn application system, apologizing for the delay.

In the video .. the secret of the number “48” to solve the problem of disrupting the “Al-Hosn” application#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/mBOpUEck8h – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) June 17, 2021



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

