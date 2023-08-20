In a statement published by the local news agency ISNA, the police said that they had opened an investigation “after publishing a video showing a real estate agency in western Tehran signing a contract for selling an apartment to a dog.”

The video, which quickly went viral on social networks, shows a couple announcing the sale of their dog Chester, an apartment because they do not have an heir.

The little white dog, who was standing on the real estate agent’s desk, appeared to sign the contract with the help of the woman by stamping his paw on it.

The judiciary’s “Mizan Online” website quoted the deputy public prosecutor in Tehran, Reza Tabar, as saying that “on Saturday morning, the police arrested the head of the agency and his office was closed by order of the judiciary.”

He added that “there is no legal basis for the act committed by this real estate agency,” accusing its president of “desire to undermine the moral values ​​of society.”