The video shows the targeting of the apartment of Al-Jabari, the commander of the northern region of the “Al-Quds Brigades”, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, with Israeli raids.

“In a joint operation of the IDF and the Shin Bet, the so-called Taysir al-Jabari, commander of the northern Gaza Strip in Islamic Jihad,” said IDF spokesman Avichai Adraee on his Twitter account.

He pointed out that al-Jabari “was keen in recent days to carry out anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.”

On Friday, the Israeli army confirmed the implementation of strikes on the Gaza Strip, amid fears of attacks from the Palestinian sector, after the arrest of a leader of the Islamic Jihad movement earlier this week in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the Israeli raids left 8 people dead, including a five-year-old girl, and wounded more than 44 people.

The Palestinian news agency “Wafa” said that Israeli tanks bombed the east of the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, in addition to its center, and the “Honey syrup” area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Israeli army clarified, in a statement, that it calls this operation “The Truthful Dawn”, which targets the sites of the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip, declaring a “special status” for the home front in Israel.