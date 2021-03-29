His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, surprised policeman Ahmed Al Hammadi from Sharjah Police, during a phone call, during which he praised his praiseworthy attitude with the vehicle’s commander, Zain Al Abidin, who expressed good words of appreciation and response to the lovely.

Watch the following video for the phone call:





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

