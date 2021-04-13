Today, Tuesday, an Egyptian court ordered the detention of two young men pending investigation who photographed a child while he was placed in a bakery in Qalyubia. The Egyptian newspaper, Al-Ahram, said that “the Qalioub Prosecution office ordered two students to be imprisoned for 4 days. Pending investigation, photos of a child being placed in a bakery in Qalyubia, as a joke.

Investigations revealed that two technical education students made a video clip while they put a child in a bakery oven and tricked him to turn it on at the time of the child’s screaming and fear, then they joked with the child and it turned out that the oven is malfunctioning and not working. The two defendants were arrested, and in confronting them, they confessed that they had committed playing with the child and that they had posted the video on Facebook for the purpose of joking with their friends, and the prosecution ordered them to be plastered.